Police investigating assault along 14th Street Southwest
One woman was taken to hospital after a dispute involving two suspected drivers became physical Monday afternoon.
Calgary Police Services officials confirm officers responded to the area of 14th Street and 90th Avenue S.W., near Glenmore Landing, at around 1 p.m. on Labour Day following reports of an altercation.
"Upon arrival, police discovered a woman, who is believed to have been driving one of the vehicles, was injured and was later treated by EMS," said CPS officials in a statement to CTV News. "Witnesses reported seeing the driver of the other vehicle assault the woman and leave the area prior to police arriving. At this time, it is not clear what led to the altercation and investigators continue to speak with witnesses and collect CCTV footage for review."
An EMS public education officer confirms the woman was transported in non-life-threatening condition with undisclosed injuries.
Investigators have not confirmed if road rage precipitated the assault. Police have not released a description of a suspect or suspect vehicle.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
-
Victim of Saskatchewan stabbings described as 'hero and true matriarch'A woman killed in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day weekend was remembered Wednesday as a caring matriarch and a hero who died while trying to protect her children.
-
8 Sask. residents to be honoured with Saskatchewan Order of MeritLieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty will be investing eight Saskatchewan residents into the Saskatchewan Order of Merit at a ceremony Wednesday night at the Saskatchewan Hotel in Regina.
-
14-year-old pleads guilty to murder of Choiceland, Sask. womanA boy charged in connection to a murder in the village of Choiceland, Saskatchewan nearly one year ago, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
-
Bragg Creek residents want changes following the death of a black bearResidents in a community outside Calgary are looking for solutions for a trio of bear cubs whose mother had to be euthanized last month.
-
COVID-19 vaccination rates for kids in B.C. still stalled as school year beginsThe stubbornly low rate of children in B.C. who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is "a concern" for health officials, but no concrete plans to change their approach have been announced.
-
N.B. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths; booster appointments available for kids 5 and upCOVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more people in New Brunswick, according to data released by the province Wednesday.
-
Seaway residents raise concerns about low water levels on Lake St. LawrenceWater levels along some parts of the St. Lawrence River continue to be extremely low, concerning some residents who live along its shores.
-
Last Saanich police officer injured in bank shooting released from hospitalA Saanich, B.C., police officer who was seriously injured in a shootout at a bank more than two months ago was released from hospital Wednesday. The officer is a member of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) and was the last of six officers to be released from hospital following the shooting.
-
Group of 18 friends from Toronto area win $2.7M lottery prizeA group of 18 friends from the Greater Toronto Area is more than $2 million dollars richer after winning a LOTTARIO draw.