Police investigating assault in Downtown Winnipeg

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating an assault that took place in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Images from the scene show an ambulance leaving Air Canada Park just before 8 p.m.

According to police, two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition. CTV News Winnipeg has not confirmed what types of injuries were sustained.

Police are still working to determine what took place, but said there may have been a fight that ended up escalating.

Officers taped off the scene, as police continue to investigate the incident.