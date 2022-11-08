Police investigating attempted armed robbery in Chatham

Chatham police are hoping the public can help identify a person after a reported robbery at a variety store.

Just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to Harvey’s Variety on Harvey Street in Chatham.

Officers say a man entered the store and showed a weapon. After being confronted by the store owner, the man fled on foot westbound on Harvey Street and turned Southbound on Raleigh Street.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’6” tall, wearing a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, a black toque, dark facemask, black skinny jeans and black high-top shoes with white laces.

The store owner was not physically injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Taryn Apers at taryna@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600.