Police investigating bank robbery in Arnprior, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects involved in a robbery at a bank in Arnprior, Ont.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at a financial institution on Madawaska Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say two individuals, one armed with a firearm, fled the bank with a large amount of Canadian currency. The two suspects were seen driving a black, newer model SUV with a black roof rack.

The two suspects were described as male, tall, slim, and wearing ski masks and hoodies, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Renfrew County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

