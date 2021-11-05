Police investigating bank robbery in Guelph

Guelph police are investigating a bank robbery in the area of Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive.

Officers were called to the area around 12:45 p.m.

Police and eyewitnesses say the suspect escaped by smashing through a window with money in hand.

"We saw a couple of guys running out of the bank and then I heard a smashing noise from the window, so I ran back towards the window," Narwaier Ubhi, an eyewitness, said.

Police confirmed the suspect had a weapon.

A window was smashed, with glass littering the parking lot. The window was being repaired on Friday evening.

"The male did leave on foot and I understand there were bystanders that attempted to follow him for some distance and then returned to the bank to assist officers," Scott Tracey with the Guelph Police Service said.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with a medium build, wearing an olive green jacket with dark blue sleeves and black pants, with white or silver stripes on the side.

