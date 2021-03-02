Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspected arson after a fire saw several residents evacuate a Bedford, N.S. apartment building on Monday night.

Police say at 11:15 p.m. on March 1, emergency crews responded to a fire alarm inside an apartment building at 201 Rutledge St. in Bedford.

Police say multiple callers reported smoke inside the building, and several tenants evacuated.

Halifax Fire crews located a fire in a stairwell and quick extinguished it. No one was injured, and all tenants were able to return home.

Fire investigators confirmed the fire was intentionally set and have turned the arson investigation over to police.

Police say the ongoing investigation is in the early stages and investigators are expected to remain on scene throughout Tuesday.

