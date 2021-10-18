Police investigating bomb threats allegedly sent to two Waterloo Region businesses

Waterloo regional police are investigating two reports of bomb threats emailed to businesses over the weekend.

Police were called to the first business in the area of Conestoga Road and King Street North in Waterloo around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. The second threat was around 1:15 p.m. Sunday at a business in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Hanson Avenue in Kitchener.

According to police, the businesses were sent emails saying an explosive would be detonated if they didn't comply with demands. Police cleared the businesses and didn't find evidence of explosives.

“Both businesses have been cleared and police determined no explosives were located inside the business,” said Const. Ashley Dietrich.

Police did not release the names of the businesses but said they were tech companies.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Obviously any time that threats are made to an individual or business, we do take those very seriously,” Dietrich said.

Any businesses that received similar emails, or anyone with information, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Kitchener's Heather Senoran.