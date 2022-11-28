Police investigating bomb threats at two GTA schools

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) investigated two bomb threats made against separate public schools in the Greater Toronto Area Monday afternoon.

According to police, the first threat was made against Islington Junior Middle School, located on Cordova Avenue. At approximately 12:40 p.m., police announced the school had been cleared and no injuries were reported.

POLICE INVESTIGATION: (UPDATE)

Dundas St W & Burnhamthorpe Rd

- the school has been cleared by police

- no injuries#GO2320563

The second threat was made against Bloorlea Middle School, located on 4050 Bloor St. W. in Etobicoke. The scene has also since been cleared, police say, and no injuries were reported.

POLICE INVESTIGATION: (UPDATE)

Bloor St W & The East Mall

- the school has been cleared

- no injuries #GO2320575

At this time, it’s unclear if there is any connection between the two threats.