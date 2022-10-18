Police investigating break-and-enter spree in Brandon

The Brandon Police Service is investigating a break-and-enter spree that took place over the course of a week in the city.

In a Monday news release, police said they’ve received a number of reports over the past week of break and enters into sheds, garages and unlocked cars in the south central area of Brandon, Man. Items stolen during these break and enters include various tools and personal identification.

Officers said the incidents took place between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16.

The police have not identified any suspects, but believe all the break and enters are connected.

The Brandon Police Service continues to investigate, and urges residents to make sure cars, sheds and garages are locked.