Police investigating break-in and robbery near Whitechurch

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a business was broken into and property was stolen just south of Whitechurch.

Police said sometime between 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 9 a.m. on Dec 5., unknown suspects overcame a padlock system to gain entry into a business on Donnybrook Line.

An assortment of Dewalt brand power tools, several hand wrenches, socket sets, keys to vehicles and a vehicle battery charger was stolen from the property.

No further details have been given at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron Perth OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.