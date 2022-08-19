Police investigating break-in at a Guelph residence

Guelph Police are looking for tips as part of an investigation into a break-in at a residence near Willow Rd. and Edinburgh Rd. No.

Police say on August 18, between 6 a.m. and 4:15 p.m., someone broke into the home, and a number of itmes were stolen, including two bass guitars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police or CrimeStoppers.