Police investigating break-in at Outloud North Bay

Outloud North Bay was victim of a break-in early Tuesday morning.

Security cameras picked up two suspects, the group -- which is a club for the LGBTQ+ community -- said in a post on their Facebook page.

"They were here for well over two hours rummaging through our things," the post said.

"Fridges, clothing, gaming consoles, musical instruments, skateboards, helmets, etc. They actually brought up a dolly and left it here. So their intentions were a lot more than what they left with."

The post sad one suspect appears to be wearing camo pants and a hoodie, while the second is wearing a tank top, jeans, and a skateboarding helmet.

The second suspect was "holding on to one of my skateboards, grabbed a backpack from our clothing closet and was dumping stuff in the backpacks," the post said.

In a statement, the North Bay Police Service said it has started an investigation into the incident, which took place in the area of Delaware Avenue between Lansdowne Avenue and Douglas Street.

"Security camera footage of the suspects has been shared on the organization’s social media accounts," police said.

"If anyone can identify the suspects or has pertinent information, including security camera or dashcam footage from the area around that time, we ask that they contact the North Bay Police Service at 705-497-5555."

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Near North Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at NearNorthCrimeStoppers.com.