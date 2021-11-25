Police investigating break-in at Waterloo retirement community

Regional police are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a Waterloo retirement community earlier this month.

According to a Thursday news release, a suspect got into a unit in the area of Laurelwood Drive and Bearinger Road around 5:25 a.m. on Nov. 11 and stole personal items.

He also stole items from an external main vestibule.

Police said the suspect is a man who was wearing three hooded sweaters in grey, red and black. The outer sweater had a camouflage print. He was also wearing baggy jeans, white winter gloves and black running shoes.

Police are looking to identify and speak to the person involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.