Police investigating Cambridge store robbery

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a commercial robbery in Cambridge.

At around 2:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at a store in the area of Hespeler Road and Pinebush Road.

Police say a male entered the store and concealed merchandise. When the suspect noticed a staff member, he brandished a knife and fled the area on a bicycle.

There were no physical injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ Robbery Team.