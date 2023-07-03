Police investigating Canada Day shooting in Tay Township

Provincial police in Tay Township are investigating an overnight shooting that sent an individual to hospital on Canada Day.

Police were called to a home on Maple Street in Victoria Harbour after reports of a shooting at around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday.

OPP said an unknown suspect fired a gun several times and fled the scene.

Police said the lone victim inside the home was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

The shooting is believed to be isolated and police say there is no threat to the public.

The suspect is a man, but there is no further description of their appearance or the vehicle they left in. Officers said he may still be armed.

An investigation is ongoing.