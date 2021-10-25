Charges pending in collision between car and transport truck in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision between a car and a transport truck in Cambridge.

Police said the collision happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maple Grove and Hespeler Roads.

In a news release on Tuesday morning, officials said a Volkswagen Jetta crossed the centreline and hit an International Transport Trailer. One tire on the trailer ejected in the crash, which then hit a third vehicle, a Toyota Venza.

The 21-year-old man driving the Jetta was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated. Officials said charges are pending.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.