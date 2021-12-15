Police investigating collision involving pedestrian, LRT
Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and an LRT on Wednesday afternoon.
Police tweeted about the incident in the area of Block Line Road and Courtland Avenue East around 4 p.m.
Officials said there are "significant delays" due to the collision. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Grand River Transit tweeted that ION trains aren't running between Mill and Fairway Stations. Bus shuttles will begin shortly.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
COLLISION INVESTIGATION
There will be significant delays in the area of Block Line Road and Courtland Avenue East. Officers currently on scene for a collision involving LRT and a pedestrian.
More information to follow.
Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/fPkEV7e0dF
3:52 PM : ION trains are not running between Mill Station and Fairway Station.Bus shuttles will start shortly— GRT Service Alerts (@AlertsGRT) December 15, 2021
-
