Police investigating collision that sent pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries


Police block off the road near where a pedestrian wasstruck on Bayview Street near Sadlon Arena Saturday. Nov. 14, 2022 (MICHAEL CHORNEY: AT THE SCENE PHOTOGRAPHY)

Barrie police are investigating a failure to remain collision that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Bayview Drive, near Sadlon Arena.

According to police, a pedestrian in their early 70s was hit and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they are investigating a failure to remain after the crash.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the police.  

