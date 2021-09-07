Police investigating crash involving motorcycle in North Dumfries

Waterloo regional police responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in North Dumfries on Tuesday evening.

Police first tweeted about the crash, in the area of Roseville Road and Edworthy Side Road, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the tweet, ORNGE Air Ambulance was requested for transportation. However, officials with ORNGE say they did not end up responding to the scene.

An update from police on Wednesday said a 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, who were riding the motorcycle, were taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle wasn't injured.

The intersection was closed while police investigated.

Police said charges are pending.