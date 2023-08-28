iHeartRadio

Police investigating crash on Memorial Drive


A man is in hospital after a crash in northeast Calgary.

Before 5 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive near Madigan Drive N.E.

A man was the only person in the vehicle. He was later taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

They are investigating.

