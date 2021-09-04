Police investigating crash that killed pedestrian in Surrey

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Surrey early Saturday morning, according to the local RCMP detachment.

Police, paramedics and firefighters all responded to 96 Avenue between 134A Street and King George Boulevard around 5:50 a.m. after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been hit "while on the roadway," according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the road was closed to traffic while investigators gathered evidence.

Images of the scene show a significant amount of debris - including cans and bottles, trash bags and rope - on the roadway. A rolling suitcase or hand cart can also be seen on the road, and a black sedan with significant damage to its front end and passenger-side wheel is parked nearby.

As of noon on Saturday, 96 Avenue remained closed in the block where the collision occurred.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash or dash cam video of the area to contact them at 604-599-0502.