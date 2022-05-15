Police investigating Dartmouth stabbing that sent one man to hospital

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday.

Police received a call just before 7 p.m. that a person was injured by another man with an edged weapon at Boland Road and Cairn Street.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man who they determined to be the victim. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"At this time there are no suspects and no description is available," wrote Halifax Regional Police in a news release. "The matter is under investigation by the Criminal Investigative Division."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).