Police investigating daylight shooting in Mississauga

Police are on scene following a shooting near Mississauga’s Streetsville neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the vicinity of Creditview and Britannia roads at around 3:15 p.m.

Police say that a male victim has sustained unspecified injuries as a result.

The victim is being treated by paramedics on scene and has not yet been transported to hospital.

Meanwhile, police are looking for multiple suspects that were seen fleeing the area.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.