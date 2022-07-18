Police investigating daytime shooting in Alta Vista neighbourhood
One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in a daytime shooting in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood.
Emergency crews responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Lamira Street and Rooneys Lane at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witnesses told CTV News Ottawa they heard gunshots in the area.
Police say shell casings were found at the scene.
At 4:30 p.m., police said one person showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Yellow police tape could be seen set up around the Saade International Plaza on Lamira Street.
Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa there were no injuries reported at the scene.
This is the second shooting in four days in Ottawa.
On Friday, a 36-year-old man died after a shooting on Clarence Street in Lowertown.
-
Vaccinated Atlantic Canadians are eager for second booster: national pollVaccinated Atlantic Canadians are the country’s most eager for getting a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, according to a new national poll.
-
Restaurants and hotels bounce back as Calgary Stampede welcomes over 1.2 million peopleOver a million people came out to the Calgary Stampede this year, giving local restaurants and hotels the boost they need as they continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
TC Energy reduces output on Keystone Pipeline after damage to transformerTC Energy has reduced output on the Keystone Pipeline in the U.S. after the line's power transformer was vandalized.
-
Halifax homeless encampment is still standing a day after deadline to leavePeople living in a park in central Halifax are staying put for now, despite a city-issued notice to leave.
-
Construction begins on new Buffalo Pound Water Treatment PlantThe mayors of Regina and Moose Jaw joined other dignitaries at the sod turning for a renewed water treatment plant. It will meet the needs of the two growing communities for the next 25 years.
-
Cinéfest will soon return to SudburyThe planning for Sudbury’s international film festival is officially underway, and officials say they are excited to return to theatres after two years of virtual events.
-
Lack of rainfall prompts low water situation in Upper Thames Valley watershedAs London enters its third heat warning of the year, the Upper Thames Valley watershed is facing a low water situation due to a lack of rainfall.
-
Women sprayed with noxious substance during altercation in CambridgePolice said two women were sprayed with a noxious substance during a fight at a Cambridge motel on Monday.
-
'Frightening, devastating': Grenfell storm leads to wide-scale community cleanupIt was a quiet, unsuspecting night for Grenfell’s 2,600 residents Friday. That was until the skies darkened, and a severe storm slammed into the community.