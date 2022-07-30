Police investigating deadly Calgary Trail crash Saturday morning

Speed is believed to be a factor in a deadly crash early Saturday morning under investigation by police.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, police said they were called to the serious crash on Calgary Trail near 41 Avenue, where officers found a Honda Accord that had hit a light pole. The driver, a man, was found dead at the scene.

Major Collisions is investigating and asks anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed the crash to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a call phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.