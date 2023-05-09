Police investigating death in Bolton

Provincial police are investigating a death in Bolton.

According to police, officers were called to True Blue Crescent Tuesday after receiving reports of a sudden death.

"Minimal details are available at this time," Caledon OPP posted on social media about the situation.

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but police say there is no imminent threat to the public.

The Caledon Major Crime Unit is investigating and said residents should expect a significant police presence in the area for the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Caledon OPP or Crime Stoppers.