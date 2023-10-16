iHeartRadio

Police investigating death in northeast Calgary


Calgary police were investigating a death Sunday night in northeast Calgary, but have since confirmed it is no longer suspicious in nature.

Officers say the death was reported around 7 p.m. in the neighbourhood of Pineridge.

The homicide unit was called to the scene but later determined the victim's death was not suspicious.

