Police in Cape Breton are investigating the death of a man found injured early Sunday on a sidewalk in Dominion.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the 42-year-old man was found on Mitchell Avenue after police were dispatched to the area at 8:30 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead a short time after.

Investigators say the cause of the man's death had yet to be determined.

The police force's major crime unit has been called in to investigate.

An autopsy has also been ordered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021.