Police investigating death of woman in Mississauga a homicide
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
Peel police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman in Mississauga as a homicide.
Officers were called to an apartment building on Helene Street North, west of Hurontario Street, on the afternoon of July 20 to check on the well-being of a female resident.
When they arrived, police located the woman dead. She has been identified as Pitch Phaunpa.
“Her death is being investigated as a homicide which is believed to have occurred between July 17 and July 18,” police said in a news release on Sunday.
The cause of death has not been released.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.
-
Vancouver won’t renew lease for Yaletown overdose prevention site, no new location proposedThe City of Vancouver will not be renewing the lease of an overdose prevention site that’s been in Yaletown since 2021, raising concerns about future access to harm reduction services in the neighbourhood.
-
Feds don't have 'infinite' money to spend on Toronto, Freeland tells ChowFederal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Government of Canada is already spending plenty of money on the City of Toronto and won’t be coming to the table with additional funds to address the city’s fiscal crisis.
-
Province's federal electoral map redrawing finishedThe Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario has concluded its work of redrawing the province's federal electoral map, which means there are some changes expected for Waterloo region voters.
-
Fisher finds human foot in lake in Quebec's Outaouais regionQuebec provincial police say a fisher received a shock when they discovered human remains while fishing in the Outaouais region.
-
Tornado reported in Chatham-KentTwo tornadoes touched down in southern Ontario last Thursday, according to the northern tornadoes project.
-
'You're fired!': Are companies letting AI lay off employees in Canada?A new survey of Canadian workers shows how human resource departments are using artificial intelligence when making layoff decisions.
-
Body recovered of one of four people missing following N.S. flood: RCMPRCMP in Nova Scotia say they have found the body of one of the people who went missing over the weekend during massive weekend flooding across the province.
-
Extreme rain in Nova Scotia exceeds once-in-a-century eventOne of more assured outcomes of a warmer climate is more extreme rainfall events and a higher frequency of occurrence, says meteorologist Bob Robichaud.
-
Nanaimo pair arrested after fleeing Walmart with stolen TV on car roofMounties have arrested a 48-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from Nanaimo after the pair drove off with a 75-inch television that was allegedly stolen from Walmart.