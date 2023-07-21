Police investigating discovery of a body in a Kingston, Ont. ditch

Police in Kingston, Ont. say foul play is not suspected in the death of a 44-year-old man, whose body was found in a ditch this week.

Police say a city employee spotted the body in a ditch in the area of Battersea Road and Kingston Mills Road at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Kingston police major crime unit is leading the investigation.

"As a result of the subsequent investigation, no foul play is suspected and the cause of death is not being treated as suspicious," police said.

Police did not release the name of the Kingston man found deceased.