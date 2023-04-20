Police investigating double homicide in eastern Ontario

Police are investigating a double homicide in the small eastern Ontario town of Chute-à-Blondeau, just east of Hawkesbury, Ont.

OPP said around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the Sûreté du Québec, which was investigating a serious assault in Les Cèdres, Quebec, contacted them about a possible crime scene in Ontario.

OPP officers then went to a home in Chute-à-Blondeau where they found two people dead.

"The person arrested for the incident in Les Cèdres, Quebec is believed to be connected to the deaths in East Hawkesbury," OPP said in a news release.

Les Cèdres is about 55 kilometres southeast of Chute-à-Blondeau, on the St. Lawrence River.

Police have not released the victims' names. They say there is no risk to public safety, but there is a heavy police presence in the Chute-à-Blondeau area on Thursday.

The Hawkesbury OPP Crime Unit and the Sûreté du Québec are jointly investigating.

Man arrested after assaulting driver

Sûreté du Québec said they received a call for an abandoned vehicle near the toll booth on Highway 30 in Les Cedres.

Witnesses said they saw a suspicious person get into the back of a truck, SQ said in a news release.

A few minutes later, police were called about an assault on the driver of the truck on the highway, they said.

Police arrived and arrested the man. Officers used a Taser during the arrest.

A man in his 20s was arrested for assault with a weapon. He and the driver of the truck were both taken to hospital.

Sûreté du Québec said he was also involved in a hit-and-run a few minutes before he attacked the truck driver, along with his potential involvement in the Eastern Ontario homicides.

More to come...