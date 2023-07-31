Police investigating drive-by shooting in New Glasgow

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say they are investigating a weekend drive-by shooting.

New Glasgow Regional Police received a report around 11 a.m. Sunday about shots fired at a house on High Street from a passing vehicle.

Police say no one was injured, but the house was damaged.

According to police, the passing vehicle was a black four-door sedan.

They also say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

