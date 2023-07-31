Police investigating drive-by shooting in New Glasgow
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say they are investigating a weekend drive-by shooting.
New Glasgow Regional Police received a report around 11 a.m. Sunday about shots fired at a house on High Street from a passing vehicle.
Police say no one was injured, but the house was damaged.
According to police, the passing vehicle was a black four-door sedan.
They also say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
N.S. man, 26, charged after collision in BrightonA 26-year-old man has been charged following a two-vehicle crash in Brighton, N.S.
-
Dissenting N.B. Tories fail first step to oust Premier Blaine Higgs as party leaderThe president of New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party says a push for a leadership review of Premier Blaine Higgs hasn't overcome the first hurdle.
-
Parole denied for Sask. man who killed couple and injured his own daughter in impaired driving crashA man convicted in the impaired driving death of a Saskatchewan couple has had his request for parole denied.
-
Police release video of Kitchener sexual assault suspectWaterloo regional police have released a video of a person they’re trying to identify in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Kitchener’s Forest Hill neighbourhood last month.
-
Toronto implements first phase of its High Park car-free planThe way people access and get around Toronto’s largest public park is changing.
-
B.C. lawyer faces 6th suspension of his 36-year career for working while under a banA B.C. lawyer is facing a three-month suspension and a hefty fine over his failure to comply with a previous ban on his practice.
-
Cyclist in hospital after collision with pickup truck in northeastern P.E.I.A cyclist is recovering in hospital after a collision with a pick up truck in northeastern Prince Edward Island.
-
'We still don't know where to go': Regina tent encampment residents searching for shelter following evictionOne day after tensions flared at Regina City Hall, those evicted from the tent encampment are now searching for a place to live.
-
Man injured by machinery at Barrhaven workplaceOttawa paramedics say a man has suffered serious injuries after a workplace incident in Barrhaven.