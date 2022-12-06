Police investigating early morning murder in Toronto

Toronto police's homicide squad is investigating an early morning murder on Danforth Avenue.

The incident happened outside a Toronto Community Housing Corporation property at 1275 Danforth Ave., just east of Greenwood avenues.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they were called to the low-rise apartment building around 2:30 a.m. and transported one person in critical condition to a trauma centre.

Speaking to the media at the scene, Duty Insp. Saleem Husain said officers located a man in his 50s with “obvious injuries” inside the building.

Husain said officers did CPR on the man until paramedics arrived at the scene and continued performing life-saving measures. The victim was rushed by emergency run to a local trauma trauma centre, but was pronounced dead there, he said.

“I can confirm that the male was not shot, but at this point we do not know how he received his injuries," he told reporters.

Toronto police initially thought that the victim had been stabbed, but at this time they cannot confirm how the man was killed.

Husain said police have cordoned off a large area as they work to determine the exact location where the "offense" occurred. He noted that there is a "large blood trail" leading from the building that is part of their investigation.

Forensic identification officers are now at the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, including dashcam or video footage from the area or incident, should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

More to come. This is a developing story.