Police investigating emailed shooting threat to Acadia University

The RCMP says it is investigating an online threat to Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.

Kings District RCMP say they received a report on Tuesday of a threat regarding a possible shooting at the university.

Police say Acadia University’s Department of Safety and Security received the threat in an email which was also circulated on a social media.

The threat reportedly said the shooting would happen at Acadia in the fall.

Police say the threat has not been corroborated or verified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the threat to call Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

