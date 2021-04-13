Police investigating explosion, fire at Waterloo business

Regional police are investigating a break-and-enter and fire at a Waterloo business last month.

Officers were called to a business on Phillip Street near Columbia Street West around 6 a.m. on March 18. According to police, there were reports of a large fire in the area.

Surveillance footage shared in a tweet by police showed someone running away from an explosion and fire. Officials said the fire was contained to a metal bin.

Investigating a fire at a business on Phillip Street in Waterloo. Occurred on March 18th. An individual was seen running away from an explosion & fire. Investigators would like to speak with the individual. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with info. More: https://t.co/9P88GZUCZR. pic.twitter.com/OJGGECQdjs

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.