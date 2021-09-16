Police investigating fatal collision in Markham

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a van in Markham Wednesday evening, York Regional Police say.

The collision occurred in the area of McCowan Road and 16th Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

Police say a grey Toyota Sienna van and a green Kawasaki motorcycle collided in the area.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 26-year-old Toronto man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police say the driver of the van was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information, including dashcam footage of the collision, to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.