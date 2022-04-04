Police investigating fatal collision involving horse and buggy in Grey Highlands

A collision between a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy in Grey Highlands has left one person deceased.

Just after 1 p.m. on April 4, Grey Bruce OPP, Dundalk Fire Department and Grey County Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of a collision involving a horse-drawn buggy. The incident occurred on Grey Road 2.

The occupant of the horse-drawn buggy was pronounced dead on scene and their identity is being withheld following a next-of-kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing and Grey Road 2 will remain closed between the 3rd Concession and Centre Line A.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. People wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).