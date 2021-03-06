Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the Temiskaming detachment are investigating a fatal collision that took place Saturday morning on Highway 11 north of Englehart.



Emergency crews were called the Township of Chamberlain at approx. 9:30 a.m. and have since closed the highway in both directions as a result of the investigation.



Police say one person has died as a result of their injuries but have not released any other information as to how many other vehicles were involved in the collision.



The OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) and the Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS) are also on-scene to assist the investigation.



A detour for northbound motorists has been setup via Highway 65 West to Highway 66 to Highway 11 in Kenogami.



A detour for soutbound motorists has been setup via Highway 66 in Kenogami to Highway 65 West to Highway 11 in Temiskaming Shores.



Police say the investigation is on-going and officials will provide more information as it becomes available.