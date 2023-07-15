Police investigating fatal collision on Hwy. 11

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released new details on a collision that left one person dead and closed at northern highway for almost 15 hours starting Friday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on July 14, members of the James Bay OPP detachment responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Calder Township near Highway 668.

“One person was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said in a news release Saturday.

“The investigation is continuing.”

The fatal collision closed Highway 11 from Highway 579 in Cochrane to Highway 655 in Driftwood for close to 15 hours.

Police said, in a tweet, that the roadway reopened about 6 a.m. Saturday.

“The other driver did not suffer any injuries,” said OPP Const. Michelle Simard, in an email to CTV News Sunday.

Police have not released any details on the deceased.