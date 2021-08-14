Police investigating fatal crash in Etobicoke, Ont.

A person is dead after a vehicle hit a pole in Etobicoke overnight, Toronto police say.

On Saturday, police responded to reports of a collision at Bloor Street and Islington Avenue shortly before 3 a.m.

Police said a vehicle was travelling westbound on Bloor Street when it lost control and hit a light post.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Another occupant was transferred to hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police believe the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed.

"I would say that the vehicle was exceeding 100 kilometres an hour if not more. Our reconstruction officers will be able to determine that based on the tire marks and the evidence on scene," Sgt. Alex Gall told CP24 Saturday morning.

Reconstruction crews are on scene.

Eastbound lanes on Bloor Street are closed in the area as police investigate.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.