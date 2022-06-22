Police investigating fatal crash in Hamilton

Hamilton police say they are investigating a fatal vehicle collision.

It happened in the city’s Delta East neighbourhood on the Kenilworth Access roadway, police said Wednesday morning.

A collision reconstruction unit is on its way to the scene and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

No other details have been released by police.

Hamilton Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on the Kenilworth Access. We ask the public to please avoid the area.



Collision Reconstruction Unit has been contacted and is on route to scene.