Police investigating fatal crash in Langford
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Police are investigating after a 59-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Langford, B.C.
Mounties responded to the crash near Goldstream Avenue and Kristina Place around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the man's car apparently collided with a parked industrial vehicle.
Paramedics and Langford firefighters provided first aid on scene, however the man died of his injuries.
RCMP collision analysts and the coroner continue to investigate. Police say they will not release the name of the victim.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam video of the area to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.
-
WECHU and faith-based leaders hand out free naloxone kitsThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is partnering with faith-based leaders to launch an opioid awareness campaign.
-
Municipality of Leamington and OGVG reach compromise, new light reduction bylaw passesAfter months of negotiations between the Municipality of Leamington and greenhouse growers, a replacement bylaw has been passed, setting a clear limit on nuisance lighting.
-
Driver charged in fatal motorcycle crash near Port DoverA Norfolk County man has been charged for last week's fatal crash near Port Dover.
-
Man arrested, pellet gun seized after Victoria road rage incidentVictoria police arrested a man and seized a pellet gun after an apparent road rage incident Saturday.
-
Pothole claims in Manitoba spiked this spring: MPIMonthly pothole vehicle claim numbers have skyrocketed in Manitoba this spring, with most totals sitting 10 times higher than the monthly average.
-
Calgary cider company accepting unwanted crab apples through Leftovers FoundationA Calgary brewery that makes handcrafted hard ciders is teaming up with the Leftovers Foundation in an effort to reduce local food waste.
-
Section of Halifax's Spring Garden Road to be bus-only soonA section of Spring Garden Road in Halifax will soon be inaccessible to pedestrian vehicle traffic during most of the day, seven days a week.
-
New Brunswick racism commissioner calls for public inquiry into Indigenous treatmentA report by New Brunswick's commissioner on systemic racism calls for a public inquiry to be held "without delay" into racism against Indigenous people in the justice system.
-
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting outside North York mallPolice have issued a search warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old outside a North York mall last month.