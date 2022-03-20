Police investigating fatal crash in Quyon, Que.

Police in western Quebec are investigating a fatal collision Saturday night in Quyon.

MRC des Collines police officers were called to chemin Lac-Des-Loups north of Highway 148 at 8:15 p.m. Police said a 39-year-old man was hit by a driver and died at the scene.

Police only said the investigation is ongoing. There is no word yet on whether anyone has been arrested or charged.

The victim has not been identified.