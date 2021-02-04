Police in Guelph are investigating a fatal crash that involved a pedestrian on Thursday morning.

According to a news release, it happened near the intersection of Speedvale Avenue West and Elmira Road North just before 7 a.m.

Officers expect to be on scene for some time while they investigate. They're asking drivers to avoid the area in the meantime.

This is a developing story … more details to come.

