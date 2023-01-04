Police investigating fatal crash involving SUV and transport truck north of Elmira
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles at Wellington Road 17 and Eighth Line West in Centre Wellington.
Police responded to reports of a serious collision north of Elmira around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said it involved an SUV and a commercial truck.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.
The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.
In a tweet posted at 3:59 p.m., OPP said Wellington Road 17 was closed from County Road 8 to Arthur Street North.
The road was expected to remain closed for several hours. Police asked people to avoid the area and respect road closure signs.
The crash was the second fatal collision police responded to on Wednesday in Wellington County. Officers were called to another deadly crash just after 12 p.m. around 35 minutes away southeast in Puslinch.
-
Dartmouth elementary school placed on hold and secure as police investigate robbery in areaAn elementary school in Dartmouth, N.S., has been placed on hold and secure as police investigate a robbery in the area.
-
Nature brings joy to Orillia seniors' homes with help from local womanAn Orillia woman is bringing nature and smiles to retirement and nursing homes across the city.
-
These are the Toronto-area houses that sold for the most in 2022In Toronto, a handful of exclusive houses hit the market every year, shocking the city with their staggering price tags. The houses sold in 2022 – and their price tags – were no exception.
-
Judge weighs destruction of Fairy Creek protester’s camping gear in sentencing decisionA University of Victoria instructor has been sentenced to 70 hours of community service for his role in protesting old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek watershed on southwestern Vancouver Island.
-
'A vile act': Families react to extensive cemetery vandalismJoe Silvestrin can hardly contain his disgust as he looks at the toppled tombstone of his mother and father. Silvestrin joins a steady stream of family members coming to Mitchell, Ont. on Thursday to see if their loved ones tombstone was destroyed during an act of vandalism at the St Vincent de Paul Cemetery on Tuesday night.
-
Halifax police seek suspects who tried to rob woman on Macdonald BridgeHalifax Regional Police is looking for three suspects who tried to rob a woman on the Macdonald Bridge early Wednesday morning.
-
B.C. health care: PharmaCare expands drug coverage for diabetes, heart failureExpanded coverage is now available to British Columbians being treated for Type 2 diabetes, heart failure and blood clots, the provincial Health Ministry says.
-
Ottawa's House of Cheese closes after nearly 50 yearsThe House of Cheese in the ByWard Market Square sits empty on Thursday, and a 'For Lease' sign hangs on the store front.
-
N.S. committee recommends increasing minimum wage to $15 sooner than plannedA new report from Nova Scotia's Minimum Wage Review Committee is recommending the province raise its minimum wage to $15 sooner than planned.