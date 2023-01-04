Police investigating fatal crash involving SUV and transport truck north of Elmira

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles at Wellington Road 17 and Eighth Line West in Centre Wellington.

Police responded to reports of a serious collision north of Elmira around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said it involved an SUV and a commercial truck.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.

In a tweet posted at 3:59 p.m., OPP said Wellington Road 17 was closed from County Road 8 to Arthur Street North.

The road was expected to remain closed for several hours. Police asked people to avoid the area and respect road closure signs.

The crash was the second fatal collision police responded to on Wednesday in Wellington County. Officers were called to another deadly crash just after 12 p.m. around 35 minutes away southeast in Puslinch.