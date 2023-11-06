Police investigating fatal daylight shooting at Scarborough apartment building
One person is dead after a daylight shooting inside a Scarborough apartment building on Monday afternoon.
It happened at a high-rise building near Kingston and Galloway roads at around 12:40 p.m.
Police say that officers responding to the scene located a man with apparent gunshot wounds.
Paramedics began lifesaving measures but the man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
A second man was subsequently located elsewhere in the building with gunshot wounds.
Police say that the individual was taken into custody at the scene but has since been taken to hospital in serious condition.
“We have a man who has been detained but his medical needs right now are taking precedent,” Insp. Suzanne Redman told reporters at the scene.
Redman would not say whether police are seeking any additional suspects in connection with the shooting.
She said that officers are continuing to investigate at the scene and are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen what happened.
“At this time we are still investigating and we request the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information or video we ask them to contact 43 division…” she said.
