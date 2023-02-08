Police investigating fatal fire near Blind River

A body was found after a suspicious structure fire near Blind River, east of Sault Ste. Marie, on Monday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called to Mississagi Bay Road in Huron Shores shortly after 9 a.m. Feb. 6, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

One person was found deceased and police said their identity has not been confirmed yet.

An investigation is being led by the OPP criminal investigation branch and involves the East Algoma crime unit, forensic identification services unit, offices of both the Ontario fire marshal and chief coroner as well as Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

No word on the cause of the fire.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority," police said.

"Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Ontario Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000."