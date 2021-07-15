Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Brampton, Ont.

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Brampton overnight.

On Thursday, shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a collision between a car and motorcycle in the area of Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway.

The motorcyclist sustained unknown injuries and was transported to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle involved was not injured.

The motorcyclist later died from their injuries in hospital, police said.

The area is closed as the major collision bureau investigates.

COLLISION:

- Kennedy Rd/Sandalwood Pkwy, #Brampton

- Car vs. motorcycle collision

- Motorcycle rider transported to hospital, where they later died as a result of the injuries they sustained

- Major Collision Bureau has taken carriage

- C/R at 2:06 a.m.

- PR21-0242983