Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Brampton, Ont.
A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Brampton overnight.
On Thursday, shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a collision between a car and motorcycle in the area of Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway.
The motorcyclist sustained unknown injuries and was transported to hospital.
The driver of the vehicle involved was not injured.
The motorcyclist later died from their injuries in hospital, police said.
The area is closed as the major collision bureau investigates.
COLLISION:
- Kennedy Rd/Sandalwood Pkwy, #Brampton
- Car vs. motorcycle collision
- Motorcycle rider transported to hospital, where they later died as a result of the injuries they sustained
- Major Collision Bureau has taken carriage
- C/R at 2:06 a.m.
- PR21-0242983
-
-
Kirkland Lake OPP raid three residences, seize drugs and weaponsA 30-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake is in police custody after the Ontario Provincial Police executed search warrants at three residences Wednesday.
-
SaskPower expecting extreme heat to drive record demand for powerAs Saskatchewan braces for another round of extreme heat, the province’s power provider is encouraging residents to reduce their consumption.
-
Hot, dry weather causing poor crop conditions throughout Sask.Prolonged hot and dry conditions have resulted in short, thin and rapidly advancing crops in many regions in Saskatchewan.
-
-
Youngest child injured in fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. has diedA one-year-old girl injured in a fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. on Monday has died, a relative has confirmed.
-
Jurassic jive: Dino-clad concert crashers caught on cameraAt first it seemed like any other of Stephanie’s lawn concerts. Until it suddenly wasn’t.
-
Results of Goderich, Ont. train derailment investigation releasedAn investigation into a train derailment in Goderich has concluded that an accidental release of the train's air brakes was to blame.
-
Police identify woman killed in basement apartment in Toronto's west endPolice have released the identity of Toronto’s latest homicide victim.