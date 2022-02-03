Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving pickup truck

Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that happened in a townhome complex just off Ottawa Street South before noon.

A spokesperson with the Waterloo Regional Police Service said the crash involved a pickup truck with a plow and salter.

Police have determined a 45-year-old Kitchener woman was driving the truck and clearing snow in a parking lot when they struck a 74-year-old woman who was walking behind.

The 74-year-old Kitchener woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

One neighbour tells CTV News Kitchener he was working from home, came outside to see if he needed to move his car for the plows, and noticed something was wrong.

"I saw her lying on the parking lot face down," he said. "A few of my neighbours had surrounded her, see what they could do to help her. Shortly after that the paramedics showed up."

Police cleared the scene around 4:30 p.m. They say they are still trying to notify next of kin.

Region of Waterloo Paramedics Services said they arrived to find the woman in cardiac arrest and were unable to resusitate her.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Colton Wiens

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct erroneus information about the victim's age initially supplied by police. The victim was 74 not 75.