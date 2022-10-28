Police investigating fatal shooting in Toronto's east end

A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Toronto’s east end.

It happened near Danforth and Byron avenues, east of Donlands Avenue, at around 3:15 p.m.

Toronto police Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg said officers arrived to find a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds and unresponsive.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Kranenburg said several males were seen fleeing the area in a grey or silver SUV. She added that the vehicle was spotted southbound.

“We don’t have any information right now how many people were actually involved in the shooting,” she said.

“I don’t have any information on whether or not (the victim) was targeted. It’s too early in the investigation to be able to tell.”

Kranenburg noted that four schools in the area were placed under hold and secure, which was later lifted.

“Officers are out canvassing the area looking for witnesses,” she said. “We believe that because it is such a nice day, like the weather is nice, and we believe there have been a lot of people out in the area that there are other witnesses, and we are appealing for them to come forward.”

Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.